Singtel installs indoor 5G in Singapore's largest mall

Singtel has deployed 5G indoors at VivoCity, the largest mall in Singapore.

The installation uses advanced small cell radio dot technology running on 3.5GHz spectrum. Singtel’s 5G network offers customers up to 1.2 Gbps downloads.

Singtel will extend its in-building 5G coverage to popular malls such as Ngee Ann City and Bugis Junction over the next few months.

Singtel recently switched on 28 GHz mmWave 5G in prime locations and has also steadily enhanced its 5G coverage across the island to include key residential hubs such as Clementi, Punggol and more, since the launch of its 5G network last September.



