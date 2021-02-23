Semtech samples CDR for 50 Gbps PAM4 front haul

Semtech is now sampling its new Tri-Edge CDR to emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul deployments.

The new solution (GN2255), which is based on the company's existing Tri-Edge CDR platform qualified in data center applications, offers the small footprint, low power, ultra-low latency, and performance required by 5G front haul applications.

Semtech’s new integrated circuit (IC) enables 50Gbps PAM4 links that will double the bandwidth of currently deployed 25Gbps NRZ front haul links. The IC combines Semtech’s proprietary analog Tri-Edge technology with enhanced laser driver compensation to enable IEEE-compliant optical modules over industrial temperature ranges.

The GN2255 Tri-Edge IC is the industry’s first analog IC solution enabling ultra-low latency, less than 1.5W module power and industry leading performance for up to 10km reach for 50Gbps PAM4 SFP56 optical modules. Semtech’s Tri-Edge technology and proprietary DML compensation will enable use of high volume, low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4.

“Semtech is at the forefront of innovation with this new Tri-Edge IC and we look forward to collaborating with system vendors and our optical module partners to enable next-generation 5G wireless front haul deployments,” said Raza Khan, Senior Market Manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

