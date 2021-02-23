Samsung intros indoor 5G mmWave Small Cell

Samsung Electronics introduced a 5G mmWave small cell for indoor use within enterprises, including manufacturing or distribution facilities, corporate offices, and entertainment or public venues (such as shopping centers, stadiums or hotels). The first version of Samsung’s Link Cell will support 28GHz and has the capability to combine four 100MHz bandwidth of frequencies.

Verizon will be the first U.S. wireless operator to commercially deploy Samsung’s Link Cell, which the wireless provider will use to extend the footprint of its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

In addition, Samsung is introducing Link Hub and Link HubPro small cells to provide low and mid-band support to operators and enterprises. Link Hub is designed for venues with existing Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), providing low and mid-band 5G service across an existing in-building infrastructure. Link HubPro is an active antenna system, which includes a hub and indoor radios for mid-to-large enterprises with support for various spectrum options. Link Hub and Link HubPro are expected to begin commercial rollouts beginning 1Q 2021.



