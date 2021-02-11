Sabey Data Center Properties attracts $150M in new investment

Sabey Data Center Properties LLC (SDCP) closed a $150 million investment by Manulife Investment Management, which was funded from the John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) balance sheet as well as third party managed accounts.

SDCP is one of the largest and greenest privately held data center owner/developer/operators in the United States, as well as the sole data center ABS master trust platform with an S&P A+ credit rating.

The company said the funds from this closing will be used to capitalize on robust tenant demand for data center space by growing its portfolio.

“The Sabey partnership with National Real Estate Advisors has been key to our success in expanding our nationwide data center footprint and we are pleased to welcome Manulife Investment Management as a new strategic partner,” said Dave Sabey, Chairman & President, Sabey Corporation. “Demand for digital capacity will continue to increase, and Sabey Data Center Properties is dedicated to meeting that demand.”



