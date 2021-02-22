Rosenworcel structures $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Program

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated a proposal to establigh the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their Internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program was created by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Eligible households may receive a discount off the cost of broadband service (up to $50.00 per month and, on Tribal lands, the monthly discount may be up to $75.00 per month) and certain connected devices during an emergency period relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online. From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have,” said Rosenworcel. “But too many of us are struggling to afford this critical service. Late last year Congress directed the FCC to establish a new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to assist families struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. Today I’m proud to advance a proposal to my colleagues to implement this program so we can help as many eligible households as possible. No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table. With the help of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, we have a new way for households to access virtual learning, for patients to connect to telehealth providers, and for those struggling in this pandemic to learn new online skills and seek their next job.”



