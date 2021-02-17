Ribbon to sell its QualiTech testing division to Hermon Labs

Hermon Laboratories, a leading provider of testing, measurement and certification services, will acquire the testing and standardization business conducted by Ribbon's QualiTech division. Financial terms were not disclosed.





QualiTech operates as an independent division of former ECI Telecom (now part of Ribbon), providing high-quality testing and standardization laboratory services supporting both the company's product development activities and external customers. Under the agreement, Hermon Laboratories will continue to provide testing and standardization services to Ribbon anchored by the strong team of QualiTech employees, who are expected to transfer to Hermon Laboratories.

"The sale of the QualiTech business aligns with our strategy of increasing our focus on our core IP Optical Networks and Cloud and Edge businesses," said Bruce McClelland, President and CEO of Ribbon. "The agreement allows Ribbon to maintain the high level of testing and standardization services provided by the same dedicated professionals that have been delivering these services for years. They will simply be transferring to the Hermon Laboratories team."