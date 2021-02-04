Renesas Electronics intros CK440 Clock Generator

Renesas Electronics introduced a low-jitter 9SQ440 clock generator IC designed for next-generation Intel platforms used in high-performance computing and data center applications.

The new device is a CK440Q-compliant server clock generator that provides a high-performance synthesizer to address PCIe Gen5 design challenges.

Key features

PCIe Gen5 and UPI v2.0-compliant clocks for 32GT/s SerDes PCIe Gen5 with <50fs RMS phase jitter, below specification requirements, to deliver better design margin 7 dedicated 100MHz outputs w/7 OE# pins 3 dedicated 25MHz platform time outputs 1 dedicated 25MHz platform time daisy chain output 9 mux outputs selectable between 100MHz or 25MHz



