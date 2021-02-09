Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem boasts 10Gbps peak throughput

Qualcomm has begun sampling its fourth-generation, the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the first 5G modem-to-antenna solution to support 10 Gigabit 5G. and the first modem-RF system, which is currently sampling to OEMs and targeting commercial device launches in 2021.

The Snapdragon X65 supports 3GPP release 16. Commercial device launches are anticipated later this year.

Qualcomm describes the Snapdragon X65 as its biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system. In addition to the Snapdragon X65, Qualcomm Technologies also announced the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution optimized for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications. The modem offers spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets. It also features new power-saving technologies defined in 3GPP Release 16, such as Connected-Mode Wake-Up Signal.

Qualcomm is also introducing a modem-to-antenna system awareness capability to increase upload data speeds and enhance coverage for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz bands while continuing to meet RF emissions requirements.

“The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.”





https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2021/02/09/qualcomm-announces-worlds-first-10-gigabit-5g-modem-rf-system