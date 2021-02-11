Pivotal Commware secures $50M for Holographic Beam Forming

Pivotal Commware, a start-up based in Kirkland, Washington, announced $50 million in C round funding for its Holographic Beam Forming technology for 5G mmWave infrastructure.

Pivotal’s mmWave product ecosystem includes its WaveScape network modelling tool, Pivot 5G outdoor network repeaters, Echo 5G indoor subscriber repeaters, and Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) for remote management and optimization.

The company plans to extend its products and services into mid-band frequencies like the recently auctioned C-Band, CBRS, Band n53 and other upcoming frequency bands.

The funding round was led by an affiliate of Tracker Capital Management, which was founded by Stephen A. Feinberg who is also Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Cerberus Capital Management. Tracker Capital was joined in this round by Devonshire Investors, the private investment firm affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. Pivotal’s existing investors, including DIG Investment, Thermo, Lux Capital and Bill Gates, also participated in the financing.

“As the telecom industry evolves globally, we believe that Pivotal is at the forefront of the next wave of telecom infrastructure providers,” said Pivotal CEO Brian Deutsch. “For 5G, ultra-wideband mmWave is the real game changer and Pivotal has built the complete solution for rapid, cost-effective deployment of these high-value networks. We are extremely pleased to have a partner like Tracker Capital, with its extensive telecom horsepower and expertise that shares our vision for the future of our crucial and rapidly expanding industry.”

Pivotal COO Chris Brandon commented: “This capital will allow Pivotal to become a significant 5G telecom infrastructure provider on a global stage.”

