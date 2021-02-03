PacketLight releases 400G muxponder

PacketLight Networks released a new 400G muxponder that can aggregate any mix of 10/25/100GbE, 16/32G FC, and OTU2/2e/4 services into one 400G coherent uplink.

The new PacketLight PL-4000M Muxponder can be used for DCI, metro, short-, and long-haul applications. It provides full demarcation between the service and the OTN/DWDM uplink and offers complete interoperability with third-party switches and routers. The product delivers full visibility and performance monitoring of both the line optical transport layer (OTN) and service interfaces. It also offers high levels of security with embedded Layer-1 GCM-AES-256 optical encryption using elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman key exchange.

PacketLight said its device reduces the total transport solution costs, as it takes up minimal rack space and lowers the power consumption per transmitted bit.

“The PL-4000M is based on the latest standard technologies of OTN 400G mapping and pluggable, compact coherent 400G modules in both CFP2 and QSFPDD form factors,” says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. “It provides added value for service providers and high-end enterprises to build their next generation network or expand their existing network’s capacity.”

http://www.packetlight.com