PacketFabric teams with Colt to extend Network-As-A-Service to Europe

PacketFabric announced a strategic partnership with Colt Technology Services to expand the reach of PacketFabric’s Network-As-A-Service Platform across Europe.

Under the partnership Colt’s On Demand offering will be directly integrated with PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, initially enabling PacketFabric’s enterprise customers with real-time network connectivity to 100 key data center locations across Europe.

PacketFabric’s global customer base can now create private, secure, low latency hybrid cloud and backbone connectivity in minutes, enabled via an API-based software defined interconnection with Colt. Colt’s On Demand platform is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which spans more than 29,000 on net buildings and 900 data centers globally, and will significantly increase the reach of PacketFabric’s advanced NaaS platform throughout Europe. Through this integration, PacketFabric’s enterprise customers will be able to benefit from a true SDN experience, which sees services being delivered in real-time via a portal, creating greater agility for the fast-paced business landscape of today.

“When we looked at our European expansion plans, it was clear that Colt was the right strategic partner for PacketFabric,” said Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “Not only is Colt an innovator and pioneer in connectivity services, but they lead the telecom industry in diversity and inclusion. As a women-founded start-up, we are passionate how Colt CEO Keri Gilder has been a champion for women in the telecom and tech industry—so this partnership is personally meaningful for me and my co-founder Anna Claiborne.”

“Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity and this collaboration with PacketFabric will offer enterprise customers the agility and flexibility they need to take on the business challenges of today,” said Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt. “At Colt, we don’t just want to transform how networks are provisioned, we also believe in changing how this sector is viewed and the voices that are heard in it. I am passionate about championing women and I am proud to be partnering with a company created and led by women. I see this collaboration being just an example of how we are innovating and delivering the networks of tomorrow for customers globally.”

