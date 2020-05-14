Openreach activates first customer on ADTRAN’s GPON

Openreach has activated its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access platform and the Mosaic Cloud network automation platform.

This announcement comes as Openreach continues its record build rates for its Full Fibre broadband programme. With Openreach engineers now delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to 42,000 homes and businesses every week. ADTRAN said its SD-Access portfolio will be instrumental in expanding delivery of the Full Fibre programme to UK homes and businesses.

Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach said: “We’re fully committed to building the UK’s leading ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband network and to reinforce our vital role in keeping the nation connected. We’re confident that our new network will help deliver a host of social and economic benefits to the UK – from boosting productivity to enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips."







Stuart Broome, Vice President of EMEA Sales, ADTRAN said: “ADTRAN is dedicated to delivering the products, technology and services required to support Openreach in its highly ambitious nationwide deployment goals. We are completely committed to the goal of making multi-gigabit services available across the UK to every home and business. We’re excited to see the network capability advancing so rapidly and look forward to expanding the deployment as part of this partnership.”



