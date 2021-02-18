O-RAN Alliance hosts virtual demos at MWC Shanghai 2021

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is hosting a virtual O-RAN Open Summit and demos at next week's MWC Shanghai 2021.

Two O-RAN demonstrations are planned to be presented at the MWC Shanghai 2021:

Sageran is demonstrating a complete O-RAN white-box small cell solution based on an x86 platform with an FPGA Accelerator card that showcases a stand-alone end-to-end use case using white box hardware for an indoor cell which supports MIMO with 4T4R. T

VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz are jointly demonstrating validation of open fronthaul performance. As network operators adopt disaggregated, multi-vendor networks, rigorous testing of performance and interoperability must accompany conformance testing. This demo showcases generation and delivery of typical standards based testcase IQ data to the O-RU utilizing the Lower Layer Split Option 7.2x fronthaul interface with the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester. Moreover, uplink and downlink fronthaul logs are captured, and RF signal generation and capture are performed using the Rohde & Schwarz VSG and VSA hardware with VSE Software for RF and IQ signal analysis. Testcase workflow is simplified for the end user utilizing the VIAVI O-RU Test Manager, providing a single point of test control.





5 more virtual demos for MWC Shanghai 2021 have enriched the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition:

ITRI is demonstrating traffic steering xApps and Near-Real-Time Radio Intelligent Controller platform utilizing E2 procedures to monitor cell and UE metrics generated by RAN simulator and to offload some UE to neighbor cells such that the A1 policy is guaranteed.

The O-RAN alliance also welcomed LG U+ as its 28th operator member.



