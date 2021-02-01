NTT Research appoints senior scientist

NTT Research has named Dr. Jon Nels Peterson a Senior Scientist in its Medical & Health Informatics (MEI) Lab where his primary role will be to provide technical expertise and leadership in advancing the bio digital twin development strategy.

Dr. Peterson was most recently principal clinical systems engineer at Micro Systems Engineering, Inc., where he was the lead systems engineer for a family of implantable cardiac monitors. He previously held research and engineering positions at Boston Scientific CRM and Creare, Inc., and was a research assistant professor at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Peterson as a Senior Scientist on our research team,” said MEI Lab Director, Dr. Hitonobu Tomoike. “A biomedical engineer with a deep understanding of cardiovascular physiology, he has valuable experience in clinical research and in collaborating across medical, engineering and business fields, which will be a tremendous asset in advancing our organizational objectives.”



