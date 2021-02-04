NTT opens fifth data center in Malaysia

NTT Ltd. inaugurated its fifth data center in Malaysia. The new facility, known as Cyberjaya 5 (CBJ5), is located within NTT Cyberjaya Campus and measures 107,000 square feet. The data center is designed to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprises. It also aims to support the growing digital economy in Malaysia.

CBJ5 has 6.5MW of critical IT load and it boasts a Tier IV1 ready, compact and modular design, to provide clients with a flexible and scalable power, and cooling solution of up to 15kW/rack. In addition, CBJ5 has a cooling wall system that is the first of its kind, offering optimum power efficiency and cost-effective cooling system to support high density hyperscalers as well as heavy corporate users in Malaysia.

“NTT in Malaysia has been successfully operating the Cyberjaya campus data center for over 24 years. Its expansion and growth are testimonies to Malaysia’s success in becoming the regional data center hub in ASEAN. I believe the launch of CBJ5 is timely and it will certainly attract more international investors and enterprises to Malaysia as a business and economic hub due to its strong digitalization efforts and strategic location within Southeast Asia. This will be instrumental in making Malaysia the ‘Heart of Digital ASEAN’ by 2025 as outlined by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC),” said Hiroshi Oka, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia.

“NTT places Asia Pacific as a tactical key region, and Malaysia – a strategic hub for the submarine cables operated by NTT such as the new MIST3 cable system, as well as the existing Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE) and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG). Furthermore, CBJ5 will drive business opportunities in Asia through the upcoming MIST cable system which will link all our large-scale data centers in the region. Our continued commitment to Malaysia will help position NTT as a technologically innovative leader to address the industries of the future,” said Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division.

NTT Ltd. said its data center footprint expansion in Malaysia is part of an ongoing growth strategy by NTT’s Global Data Centers division, which operates the third-largest data center platform in the world across 20 countries and regions. Malaysia is one of the prime data center markets in the region due to the abundant availability of resources and favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure.



