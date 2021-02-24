NTT opens data center campuses in Oregon and Illinois

NTT Ltd. inaugurated two new 36 megawatt (MW) data centers in Chicago, IL, and Hillsboro, OR.

The 36MW Chicago data center sits on a 19-acre campus just 25 minutes from the O’Hare International Airport. When finished, the campus will feature two data centers providing 72MW of critical IT load. For national enterprises, hyperscale cloud, and IT services firms seeking to add centralized data center capacity to power recent, latency-sensitive workloads, Chicago is a prime location for their demanding requirements.

The 36 MW Hillsboro data center is situated on a 47-acre campus at the heart of the Pacific Northwest technology hub and offers organizations the ability to meet sustainability goals with optional carbon-neutral IT and 100% renewable energy options. When the entire campus build is completed, it will deliver 126MW of capacity with more than one million square feet of data center space. Check out the full build plan here.

The Hillsboro campus also earned a Level 3 certification from the Cleaner Air Oregon program, the highest level of certification for a data center in the area. The facility is built for superior reliability from N+1 electrical and mechanical redundancy. A variety of cables deliver low-latency connections between the U.S. and high-growth Asian markets, giving organizations the low latency they need to serve market expansion initiatives as well as the latest services that need next-level responsiveness.

NTT plans to open two more data centers in North America this year: a completely new Silicon Valley campus and a planned expansion in Ashburn, VA.

https://hello.global.ntt/ja-jp/newsroom/ntt-opens-two-new-data-centers-in-illinois-and-oregon



