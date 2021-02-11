Nokia teams with Brazil's Telecom R&D center on Open RAN

Nokia is working with Brazil’s Telecommunications Research and Development Center (CPQD), an independent government-affiliated research body, to jointly develop applications and solutions based on the Open RAN (O-RAN) compliant near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

The RIC is a virtualized 5G optimization technology that adds programmability to the Radio Access Network (RAN) and enables artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as well as new services. It provides a framework for deploying applications from multiple sources. The near-real-time RIC platform provides functions and interfaces that boost optimization, automation, and faster, more flexible service deployments.

Nokia said the collaboration will leverage its Service Enablement Platform (SEP), which combines the capabilities of the RIC and multi-access edge computing (MEC).

Use cases include fixed wireless access (FWA), smart cities, IoT for Industry 4.0, and critical networks, which will be customized for the Brazilian market.







