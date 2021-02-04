Nokia sees growth in 5G partially offset by decreases in legacy radio

Nokia reported Q4 2020 sales of EUR 6.568 billion, down 5% from EUR 6.903 billion a year earlier. For full year 2020, Nokia's sales down 6% on a reported basis and down 4% in constant currency. For Q4 2020, there was a loss of EUR 2.608 billion. Reported diluted EPS in Q4 2020 was negative EUR 0.46, compared to EUR 0.10 in Q4 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets and, to a lesser extent, lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses.

Nokia attributed the dip in revenues primarily to Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in 5G radio access products.

Reported gross margin in Q4 2020 was 39.2%, compared to 38.5% in Q4 2019.

Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, commented:

"Financial improvement in Mobile Access was clear in both Q4 and full year 2020 results, reflecting our ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and cost position of our mobile radio products. Overall, we saw growth in radio access products in Q4 and full year 2020, with growth in 5G partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products."

"5G gross margin increased due to product cost reduction, partly helped by higher ReefShark shipment volumes. Our aim was to be above 35% for our KPI on shipments of our “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio; we ended the year at 43% and we remain on track to realize 70% by the end of 2021. This underlines the ongoing progress with our Mobile Networks turnaround and, as I said in Q3, we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G. Completing the turnaround in Mobile Networks remains our top priority for 2021, and these visible signs of progress give me confidence that we are on the right track but there is still work to be done."

"Our Enterprise business delivered another good set of results giving a solid foundation to build on. Q4 Enterprise net sales were up 1% in reported and 5% in constant currency. For full year 2020, they were up 11% in reported and 14% in constant currency, reflecting our leadership position in many areas, including in private wireless. We announced key partnerships with AT&T and Verizon for private wireless and won 79 new customers in Q4. We now have 260 private wireless customers. Public sector demand remains robust and we announced a US federal government cyber deal after the quarter end in mid-January."

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/02/04/nokia-corporation-financial-report-for-q4-and-full-year-2020/