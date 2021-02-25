NeoPhotonics ships QSFP-DD 400G ZR modules

NeoPhotonics announced the availability of its extended case temperature QSFP-DD 400G ZR modules.

NeoPhotonics said the new 400G ZR modules leverage its Silicon Photonics Coherent Optical Subassembly (COSA) and low power consumption, ultra-narrow linewidth Nano-ITLA tunable laser. Each of these components can be operated over a wide module case temperature range up to 80C. This enables the Neophotonics 400G ZR modules to be deployed in extended temperature data center environments while reducing cooling requirements and fan power.

“The ability of 400G ZR vendors to offer thermally-optimized designs capable of supporting higher case temperatures will significantly help reduce system cooling requirements,” said Dr. Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer at Arista Networks. “This is an important consideration for implementing power efficient data center interconnect architectures.”

“We are pleased to support customers with high-performance 400G ZR modules that operate across a wide thermal envelope, without sacrificing optical performance.” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “By utilizing our leading high-speed coherent components technology and optimizing the entire optics suite through in-house design, we are able to favorably benefit data centers need to reduce power consumption and improve environmental sustainability,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

