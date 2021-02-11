Thursday, February 11, 2021

Microsoft to build datacenter region in Georgia - “East US 3”

Thursday, February 11, 2021    

Microsoft plans to build its next U.S. data center region—“East US 3”—in Georgia, with presence in both Fulton and Douglas counties, near Atlanta.

In choosing the location, Microsoft said a range of criteria, including proximity to population centers, a broad, reliable and stable power source, multiple high-capacity network connections, a large pool of qualified labor, and affordable and clean energy. 


Microsoft has announced more than 60 datacenter regions around the globe, each comprising multiple datacenters.