Microsoft Azure to connect to the International Space Station with HPE

Thursday, February 11, 2021    

Microsoft is working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to connect Azure directly to space using HPE’s upcoming launch of its Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), which will deliver edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities together for the first time on the International Space Station (ISS). 

HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2, which is scheduled to launch into orbit for the ISS on the 15th Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission to Space Station (NG-15), is built on the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge system for harsh edge environments. A connection from  Spaceborne Computer-2 to Microsoft Azure will be established through NASA and the HPE ground station.

Microsoft Research and Azure Space engineering teams are evaluating the potential of HPE’s space, state-of-the-art processing in conjunction with hyperscale Azure.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/connecting-azure-to-the-international-space-station-with-hewlett-packard-enterprise/