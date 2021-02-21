Microsoft Azure enhances its global CDN

Microsoft is consolidating the capabilities of Azure Front Door, Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN) standard, and Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF) into a single secure cloud CDN platform with intelligent threat protection and a simplified pricing model.

Azure Front Door standard is a content delivery service that offers both static and dynamic content acceleration, global load balancing, SSL offload, domain and certificate management, enhanced traffic analytics, and basic security capabilities. Azure Front Door premium adds extensive security capabilities, BOT protection, Azure Private Link support, integration with Microsoft Threat Intelligence, and security analytics.

The service will also move to a simplified pricing structure based on a fixed monthly fee, tiered egress (data transfer outbound), requests per seconds (RPS), and ingress (data transfer inbound) fees.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/azure-front-door-enhances-secure-cloud-cdn-with-intelligent-threat-protection/