MaxLinear collaborates on Facebook Connectivity's Evenstar

MaxLinear announced a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units (RUs). MaxLinear will integrate its MaxLin radio processing algorithms including Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies with Evenstar RUs to enhance performance and reduce cost.

The Evenstar program is a collaborative effort focused on building a general-purpose RAN reference architecture for 4G and 5G networks in the OpenRAN ecosystem. '

MaxLinear’s patented wideband linearization techniques are based on sophisticated machine learning algorithms that significantly improve the efficiency of power amplifiers when compared to other available industry solutions. This increased efficiency dramatically reduces system power consumption by as much as 300W for a 64-transceiver massive MIMO implementation, enabling easier deployment of lower-cost radios.

“We are excited to contribute to the OpenRAN ecosystem and make Evenstar radio units more efficient,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “Our core technologies, including silicon transceivers, linearization and AI algorithms, will help enable the acceleration and adoption of OpenRAN solutions like Evenstar.”

“We are thrilled to welcome MaxLinear to the Evenstar program,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Facebook Connectivity. “Our close collaboration with MaxLinear will accelerate innovation and performance improvements in the OpenRAN ecosystem. OpenRAN support is gaining momentum and we look forward to working together to make higher performance, open networks more accessible around the globe."

