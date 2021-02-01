Mavenir cites progress in migrating carriers from "untrusted vendors"

Mavenir announced that it has now migrated over 20 million subscribers to date for its carrier customers from untrusted vendor networks. This includes mobile core deployments including VoLTE, and Packet Core, as well as RAN migration in process with needed feature parity and interoperability.

As the movement continues in the US to replace ‘untrusted vendor’ equipment from critical mobile networks, Mavenir has already been replacing such equipment in mobile networks in international markets where the process started in December 2019.





“Operators looking to migrate their traffic from untrusted vendors are deploying innovative solutions that are futuristic and are based on open interfaces. In some countries, this replacement of untrusted vendors started at the end of 2019. In that time, we have helped our customers migrate over 20M subscribers to Mavenir’s Packet Core and IMS solutions. We are now looking to migrate traffic from hundreds of untrusted vendors’ radio sites,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s President and CEO.







