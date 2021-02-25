Marvell supplies OCTEON Fusion baseband processors for Fujitsu base stations

Fujitsu has selected Marvell’s baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base stations.

Specifically, Fujitsu will adopt Marvell’s OCTEON Fusion baseband processors for their 5G base station designs and also plans to engage with Marvell on O-RAN distributed unit (DU) products, enabling them to bring advanced 5G technologies to the worldwide market.

“We are extremely pleased that Fujitsu has selected Marvell to help increase their 5G RAN footprint around the globe,” said Raj Singh, Executive Vice President of the Processors Business Group at Marvell. “Fujitsu is an innovator in 5G infrastructure solutions from the radio unit (RU) to the DU and the network core. OCTEON Fusion provides a scalable and flexible platform that will enable Fujitsu to leverage the technology across multiple product offerings.”

www.marvell.com/solutions/carrier