L-Com offers 18 new passive fiber optic splitters

L-com introduced a new series of passive optical splitters/combiners for use in various Passive Optical Network (PON), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) applications and in a wide range of fiber to the home, building, curb and other (FTTx) networks.

L-com's new line of passive fiber optic splitters/combiners consists of 18 new models that are comprised of LGX-style cassettes as well as 900um and 250um fiber cable form factors. The LGX cassettes are available with 1x02, 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even splits and feature SC fiber connectors with an APC polish. The 900um field units are available with 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even split options as well as non-connectorized versions or connectorized versions with SC/APC polish connectors. The 250um field units are available in 1x02, 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even splits using bare fiber (no connectors).

"Our new line of passive splitters/combiners is perfect for use in metro and regional transport, and distribution networks including passive fiber applications where two or more channels need to be either combined or split. Our new splitter/combiner offering provides installers with a range of styles and form factors to address just about every fiber PON application," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

https://www.l-com.com/