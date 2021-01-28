Keysight supplies O-RAN test solutions to Xilinx

Xilinx has selected Keysight’s O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) test tools to accelerate development of massive multiple input multiple output (MMIMO) reference designs and verify compliance to standards specified by the O-RAN Alliance.
Xilinx selected Keysight’s Open RAN Studio to demonstrate O-RAN compliance of a O-RU reference design that leverages MMIMO antenna technology. The O-RU reference design is based on Xilinx’s adaptable radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSOC) technology. The two companies demonstrated the O-RU test environment at the O-RAN Alliance organized Plugfest event held at multiple sites between July and September of 2020 and have started a collaboration to further advance O-RAN compliance testing.
“We’re pleased to join forces with Xilinx to accelerate development and integration of O-RAN compliant network equipment,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight network access business. “O-RU vendors rely on test solutions that support straight forward O-RAN conformance validation to keep pace with evolving specifications and requirements.”
Keysight offers Open RAN testing solution
Keysight Technologies introduced an Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) solution for verifying the interoperability, performance, conformance and security of multi-vendor 5G networks based on O-RAN standard interfaces.
Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) suite is tailored to the supply chain workflow consisting of chipset makers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), mobile operators and Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC). Users can uniquely access a common set of solutions to simplify the sharing of results across the workflow from pre-silicon to cloud deployments.
Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) includes Open RAN Studio, UeSIM, RuSIM, CoreSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM, RIC Test, ATI Pentest, CyPerf, Breaking Point, Vision Edge, IxNetwork, CloudPeak, and Nemo Outdoor.
The portfolio covers both 3GPP and O-RAN testing and is segmented to support the following key stakeholders:
Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) – Chip Designer Suite
- Enables chipset vendors to verify compliance of O-RAN designs to O-RAN specifications using O-RAN simulation tools prior to tape out, reducing development time.
Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) – NEM Suite
- Enables open RAN hardware and software vendors to verify compliance to O-RAN specifications and interoperability, ensuring each function integrates as expected into a multi-vendor open RAN.
Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) – Operator Suite
- Enables mobile operators to verify conformance, interoperability and performance of subsystems that drive new 5G service revenue opportunities.
Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) – OTIC Suite
- Enables OTICs to validate conformance, interoperability and performance using tools that adhere to the O-RAN specifications with thorough, repeatable and automated processes.
“Vendors of radio units (O-RUs), distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) need integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s network access group. “Keysight’s end-to-end open RAN solution portfolio enables this ecosystem to verify components across every level of the protocol stack, ensuring that subsystems perform as expected and cohesively.”