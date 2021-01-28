Keysight supplies O-RAN test solutions to Xilinx

Xilinx has selected Keysight’s O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) test tools to accelerate development of massive multiple input multiple output (MMIMO) reference designs and verify compliance to standards specified by the O-RAN Alliance.

Xilinx selected Keysight’s Open RAN Studio to demonstrate O-RAN compliance of a O-RU reference design that leverages MMIMO antenna technology. The O-RU reference design is based on Xilinx’s adaptable radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSOC) technology. The two companies demonstrated the O-RU test environment at the O-RAN Alliance organized Plugfest event held at multiple sites between July and September of 2020 and have started a collaboration to further advance O-RAN compliance testing.

“We’re pleased to join forces with Xilinx to accelerate development and integration of O-RAN compliant network equipment,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight network access business. “O-RU vendors rely on test solutions that support straight forward O-RAN conformance validation to keep pace with evolving specifications and requirements.”

http://www.keysight.com/find/ORAN



