Keysight acquires Sanjole for wireless protocol decoding

Keysight Technologies has acquired Sanjole, a privately-held company offering protocol decoding and interoperability of 4G, 5G and other wireless technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sanjole provides problem solving capabilities from inside the wireless network through over the air analysis tools that provide visibility into events spanning multiple layers of the protocol stack. The company has worked extensively with the 3GPP community. Sanjole is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“As the 5G ecosystem and deployments scale, Keysight remains committed to enabling customers with end-to-end design and test solutions. We are happy to announce the addition of Sanjole to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex interoperability challenges,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight chief operating officer. “The talented Sanjole team will be a valuable addition to Keysight, and will further our mission to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.”

