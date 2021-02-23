Japan's to deploy MCTV Ciena’s 6500 Coherent Optical Platfor

Matsusaka CATV (MCTV), a cable operator in Japan, will deploy Ciena's 6500 Coherent Optical Platform to transform its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure and deliver high-quality digital services across rural areas. Ciena’s 6500 will enable MCTV to expand its backhaul capacity from 10G to 400G and scale its network to support new user demands.





“Our vision is to contribute to the local community by delivering superior telecom and broadcast services and ensuring our customers in rural areas have access to exceptional connectivity,” said Toshiyuki Shiota, deputy director of technology department, MCTV. “Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optical solutions will allow us to further satisfy the digital needs of our growing customer base and promote a more connected society.”

ICT Infrastructure service partner UNIADEX will provide configuration, construction, service and support for the deployment.



