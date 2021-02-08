Isotropic raises $40 million for multi-beam satellite antenna

Isotropic Systems, a start-up based in Reading, UK, announced over $40 million in funding to develop its multi-beam antennas. Isotropic's patented radio frequency optics technology enables the high-performance multi-beam antenna to simultaneously link with multiple satellites in multiple orbits without any compromise in the performance of each link.

Isotropic recently signed development contracts for its phase one terminal expected early 2022. The company says it plans to support new constellations and satellites launching in all satellite orbits from 2022 onwards. Isotropic will also open a 20,000 sq. ft. technology and testing facility near the company headquarters in Reading, UK, and will see the company create an additional 150 highly skilled engineering roles to the UK over the next two years.

The funding round was led by SES with participation from specialised space investors Orbital Ventures, UK government's Future Fund and existing investors Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, Space Angels and Firmament Ventures.

"Isotropic Systems is extremely well positioned to unlock a new age of high-powered, multi-orbit connectivity with our next-gen multi-beam antenna," said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder and CEO. "As one satellite constellation after another is announced for launch in future years, our technology is unique in that it allows service providers and end users to take the best of the many thousands of satellites going into orbit using a single

www.isotropicsystems.com