Ireland's Tyndall National Institute opens wireless laboratory in Dublin

Ireland's Tyndall National Institute has opened a wireless communications laboratory in Dublin to research future deep technologies: Future RF, Future Access, Future Protocols, Future AI, and Future Quantum. The new facility, which is the first for Tyndall outside of Cork, will see the creation of 50 new research jobs by 2025.

The announcement comes one year on from the launch of the ambitious Tyndall 2025 plan, which aims to double the size and impact of the national ICT research institute.

The Wireless Communications Research Laboratory will be headed up by industry thought leader and acclaimed scientist Dr Holger Claussen, along with Dr Lester Ho and Dr Senad Bulja. All three are former researchers with the prestigious multi award-winning Nokia Bell Labs Ireland, where they created the foundations for many of Nokia’s next generation products and pioneered Small Cell Networks, now a $6.7bn/a market.

The team will initially be based at CONNECT – the world leading Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Future Networks and Communications, hosted at Trinity College Dublin. The CONNECT Centre includes Ireland’s top telecommunications researchers in ten higher education institutes around Ireland, including University College Cork.

CEO of Tyndall National Institute, Professor William Scanlon, whose own research and academic background is in the area of wireless communications, welcomed the recruitment of this world-class research team.

“Building on such high calibre international talent will ensure that Ireland becomes a leader in the future of communications innovation. Dr Claussen and his team will be instrumental in developing ground-breaking wireless technologies and will allow Ireland to take the lead in solving the fundamental problems in wireless communications across many domains such as industry 4.0 machine-communications, virtual and augmented reality, and mobile broadband. This new location and team will help us realise our Tyndall 2025 strategy for research excellence and ambitious growth.”

Commenting, Head of the newly formed Wireless Communications Laboratory Dr Holger Claussen said, “My team and I are excited to continue with our innovative work in shaping the future of wireless networks to enable exponential growth in mobile data traffic and reliable low latency communications on behalf of Tyndall and Ireland”.

