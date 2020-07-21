Innovium shipped over one million 400G ports in 2020

Innovium, a start-up offering high-performance switching silicon, shipped over one million 400G TERALYNX switch silicon ports in 2020.

The company said it is seeing a rapid ramp of 400G connectivity by top cloud customers using its TERALYNX based switches.

“2020 was a great year for Innovium. Demand for bandwidth accelerated across all cloud data centers driven by worldwide growth in online businesses, remote everything and digitization efforts,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder and CEO of Innovium. “We are delighted to have enabled cloud customers ramp their data center networks with 400G connectivity with our data center optimized and proven TERALYNX switch silicon. We shipped significantly more 400G ports than system vendors, and look forward to supporting OEMs and cloud customers with our highly robust, differentiated silicon.”

“We are excited to have partnered with Innovium to help customers ramp data center networks with 400G connectivity to meet their insatiable appetite for bandwidth from drivers such as cloud native applications, AI and HPC,” said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of Innolight Technology. “We look forward to continuing our partnership as we introduce 800G optics modules that will be used for next-generation of data center build-outs with Innovium’s 25.6T TERALYNX 8.”

https://www.innovium.com/

Innovium raises $170 million for its switching silicon Innovium, Silicon, Switching Innovium, a start-up based in San Jose, California, raised $170 million for its switching silicon solutions cloud and edge data centers. The new funding round included investments from Premji Invest, DFJ Growth, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and multiple strategic investors, along with existing investors including Greylock, Capricorn, WRVI, Qualcomm Ventures, Redline, S-Cubed Capital and DAG . Innovium said this latest funding makes... READ MORE

Innovium pushes switching silicon to 25.6 Tbps with support for 112G PAM4 Innovium unveiled its TERALYNX 8 networking switch silicon featuring a massive 25.6 Tbps capacity and support for 112G PAM4 SerDes I/O. This next-generation TERALYNX 8 design features deep programmability, the largest on-chip buffers, and advanced telemetry capabilities. Innovium's TERALYNX 8 switch, which is aimed at hyperscale data centers and which is expected to sample in the second half of 2020, could be used for highly compact, highest port-density... READ MORE