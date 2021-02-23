Infinera posts Q4 2020 revenue of $353.5 million

Infinera reported Q4 2020 revenue of $353.5 million compared to $340.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $384.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.7% compared to 31.8% in the third quarter of 2020 and 29.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $26.3 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net income of $4.2 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, and $6.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.





“We ended the year with another quarter of strong performance marked by solid execution across the board. Fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue was in line with our outlook, with non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin coming in above the guidance range. Further, we generated free cash flow in the quarter,” said David Heard, Infinera CEO. “I am encouraged by the financial progress, operational improvements, and technology innovation delivered by the Infinera team in 2020. We believe our team’s focused execution in 2020 positions us well towards achieving our target business model.”

