Indianapolis-based Xiber ceploys Ciena’s Adaptive IP

Xiber, an Indianapolis-based nationwide Internet Service Provider, selected Ciena to build an SDN and NFV network for a major retail chain that spans six Midwestern states. The deployment includes Ciena’s 3926 and 3928 Platforms, and 5144 Router, which are part of the company's Adaptive IP solution. Xiber will also use Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller to help maintain full control of its network and have visibility in potential service disruptions.





Ciena said virtualizing the network will enable Xiber to quickly and remotely adapt to new service and connectivity requirements for its retail customer.

