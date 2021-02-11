II-VI intros double-junction VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing

II‐VI introduced its double-junction vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays for next-generation world-facing 3D sensing applications.

II-VI’s new VCSEL arrays are based on a double-junction technology that doubles the power output per VCSEL emitter and improves the power conversion efficiency to 56%, compared with 46% in existing single-junction technology. The company says this can be leveraged for a number of differentiating benefits, including higher output power to sense farther and wider, reduced battery power consumption, and smaller size to achieve lower cost and to enable more inconspicuous designs.

II-VI’s double-junction VCSEL arrays emit at 940 nm, and their steep slope efficiencies enable very short pulses of very high peak powers. The VCSEL arrays are designed for low-cost non-hermetic packaging and, like the single-junction arrays, can be reliably and cost-effectively scaled in total power by increasing the number of emitters per chip. They can also be produced in high volume on II-VI’s vertically integrated 6-inch platform.

“We have developed over the years strong partnerships with our customers, closely collaborating on the development of long-term technology and product roadmaps aimed at providing breakthrough solutions and continuously elevating user experience in 3D sensing,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Sr. Vice President, Optoelectronic & RF Devices Business Unit. “A few years ago, we successfully scaled our vertically integrated GaAs optoelectronics technology platform from 3-inch to 6-inch, which enabled us to shorten our development cycles and introduce new products to meet aggressive market windows. We are now once again evolving the platform, this time with a leap to double-junction technology that we believe will unlock exciting new use cases, such as farther depth of sensing in world-facing applications and seamless integration into consumer products for AR and VR applications.”

https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-unveils-high-power-and-high-efficiency-double-junction-vcsel-arrays-for-next-generation-3d-sensing/