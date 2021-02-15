HyperOne plans a new 20,000 km fiber backbone for Australia

HyperOne, a start-up based in Brisbane, unveiled plans for a new 20,000km fiber backbone across Australia. The company is backed by Bevan Slattery, a serial tech entrepreneur known for NextDC, Megaport and Superloop.

HyperOne said its national fibre network represents a $1.5 billion investment in the nation's infrastructure and will be a major upgrade to existing fiber routes, some of which are nearly twenty years old.

“HyperOne is big, bold and way overdue,” said Bevan Slattery. “HyperOne will be the first true private national fibre backbone project connecting major data hubs in every capital city in every state and territory across Australia. HyperOne will also create new major interconnection points for more international undersea cables into Australia from Asia and as far as the Americas and Antarctica."

“With the current geopolitical instability in the region there is unprecedented opportunity for Australia to become the region’s leading, secure and stable hub for future industries and jobs,” said Mr Slattery.

The HyperOne project office has already begun discussions with the National Broadband Network, the Northern Australian Infrastructure Fund, telecommunication companies, various market participants as well as the Federal Government and state governments.

https://hyper.one/