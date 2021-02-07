Fraunhofer launches 6G SENTINEL project

The Fraunhofer Institute has launched a 6G SENTINEL project to develop the novel technologies that will be required for the future 6G mobile communications standard.

The lighthouse project, which is led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, will focus on terahertz technologies and solutions for flexible networks. The participating institutes are Fraunhofer IIS, the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications HHI, the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems FOKUS, the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF and the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM.

The researchers involved in 6G SENTINEL are working on the development of radio channel models and link-level simulators for the frequency range between 100 and 300 GHz. Building on this work, they plan to develop the prototype of a highly integrated terahertz transmission module and a suitable transmission method for demonstrating mobile THz connections.

The researchers are also working on a modular and software-based core network that will be supplemented by secure and trustworthy components for dynamic control.

“The twin technological pillars of terahertz communication and flexible networks are at the heart of the 6G SENTINEL lighthouse project. In addition, we want to create a 6G network architecture and develop technologies for even more precise positioning in 6G networks,” explains Bernhard Niemann, project manager of 6G SENTINEL.

https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/en/ff/kom/mobile-kom/6g-sentinel.html