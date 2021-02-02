FireEye posts Q4 sales of $248 million, up 5% yoy

FireEye reported Q4 2020 revenue of $248 million, up 5% yoy. Non-GAAP net income was $0.12 compared to $0.07 a year earlier.

During Q4, FireEye uncovered the supply chain compromise in the SolarWinds Orion platform.





“Our record fourth quarter and 2020 results demonstrated that we are gaining momentum in our Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Professional services categories. The combined revenue from these two categories accounted for 55% of total revenue in 2020 and increased 23% from the full year 2019,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer.

“We continue to transform our business and believe we are well-positioned as organizations shift to intelligence-led security focused on security effectiveness. Our vision is to become a seamless extension of our customers’ security operations by delivering our threat intelligence and expertise gained on the frontlines through the Mandiant Advantage platform,” added Mandia.



