FCC seeks expedited removal of Huawei and ZTE gear

Seeking to expedite the removal of equipment from Huawei and FCC from U.S. communications neteworks, the FCC is looking to modify its Secure and Trusted Network Reimbursement Program rules to align with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which appropriated $1.895 billion to remove, replace, and dispose of communications equipment and services that pose a national security threat.

The FCC is seeking to raise the cap on eligibility for participation in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program to providers of advanced communications service with 10 million or fewer customers. The FCC also seeks comment on rules regarding the acceptable uses of reimbursement program disbursements, eligibility of certain equipment and services, and modifications to the prioritization scheme in the event that requests for reimbursement exceed the $1.895 billion appropriation.





Another proposed change would allow recipients to use reimbursement funding to remove or replace Huawei or ZTE equipment and services obtained on or before June 30, 2020.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel writes "I am committed to working with our federal partners and the private sector to increase the security and resiliency of our nation’s communications networks. Moreover, I am guided by the conviction that working with our allies and multilateral institutions can multiply our strength across the globe. I believe it is time for this agency to revitalize its approach to network security because it is an essential part of our national security, our economic recovery, and our leadership in a post-pandemic world."