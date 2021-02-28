Europe's 5G Infrastructure Association opens memberships

The 5G Infrastructure Association, as the industrial partner of the 5G PPP, has extended an invitation to all organisations and enterprises to join the new "Smart Networks and Services" (SNS) European Partnership in the framework of the Horizon Europe programme.

Within the SNS, the 5G IA will be the private side representative, jointly managing the Partnership with the EU. The SNS Partnership aims to support European technological sovereignty on Smart Networks and Services. It will contribute to enable the digital and green transitions and will allow European players to develop the technology capacities for 6G systems as the basis for future digital services towards 2030.

