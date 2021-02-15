Ericsson teams with T-Systems on campus networking internationally

Ericsson and T-Systems, a subsidiary of the Deutsche Telekom Group, are offering fully integrated campus network solutions to partners worldwide. This extends a previous agreement that was in place for Germany.

The solutions, which are based on Ericsson's Campus Network infrastructure and T-Systems' Edge Computing capabilities, are designed for use cases such as factory shop floors, logistics centers, airports, ports, oil and gas campuses and power plants.

The private network, which is isolated from the public network, is for the enterprise's exclusive use. Thanks to dedicated spectrum usage and quality-of-service mechanisms, the private network can provide more secure, reliable and predictable 4G or 5G connectivity.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO T-Systems and Board Member of Deutsche Telekom AG, says: “As enterprises look to scale up their digitalization and automation, working together with Ericsson enables us to meet global business needs quickly and securely. We can bring this technology to more customers in a way that is seamless, managed end-to-end, and scalable as customer needs evolve. ”

Thomas Norén, Head of Dedicated Networks, Ericsson, says: “By joining T-Systems and Ericsson campus networks abilities, we are offering enterprises the ability to accelerate their path to Industry 4.0 with more advanced use cases. With the evolution to 5G, the networks will support applications that require even more bandwidth and lower latency. Ericsson's portfolio of dedicated networks delivers reliable and secure wireless connectivity.”