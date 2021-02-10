Equinix revenues rises 8% as major building program continues

Equinix reported Q4 2020 revenue of $5.999 billion, an increase of 8% over the previous year, $2.853 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and a 48% adjusted margin.
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix, states: “While 2020 brought about a landscape of challenges and change, Equinix continued to innovate and adapt, serving as a trusted partner to our customers on their digital transformation journey. We continued to extend our market leadership, delivering approximately $6 billion of revenue and driving healthy growth both on the top-line and at the per-share level. As we look ahead, I am as optimistic as ever about our business and the expanding opportunity to serve our customers, partners and shareholders as the world’s digital infrastructure company.”
Some highlights:
- Interconnection revenues grew 14% year-over-year from customer adoption of Equinix Fabric.
- In 2020, Equinix completed 20 new expansions, the most active build year ever.
- New 2021 expansions include Geneva, Genoa, Madrid, Manchester, Muscat, New York and Osaka metros, with 44 large projects underway across 30 markets and 20 countries.
- Equinix has 44 major builds underway in 30 markets across 20 countries including 8 xScale builds in all three regions of the world
- Cloud & IT Services customers account for 29% of recurring revenues, while Network customers account for 24%, and Enterprise customers account for 18%.
- By geography, Americas represents 45% of revenue, EMEA is 33%, and AsiaPac is 22%.
- Global footprint now includes: 227 data centers in 63 metros
- Network density: 1,800+ networks; including 100% of Tier 1 Network Routes