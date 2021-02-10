Equinix revenues rises 8% as major building program continues

Equinix reported Q4 2020 revenue of $5.999 billion, an increase of 8% over the previous year, $2.853 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and a 48% adjusted margin.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix, states: “While 2020 brought about a landscape of challenges and change, Equinix continued to innovate and adapt, serving as a trusted partner to our customers on their digital transformation journey. We continued to extend our market leadership, delivering approximately $6 billion of revenue and driving healthy growth both on the top-line and at the per-share level. As we look ahead, I am as optimistic as ever about our business and the expanding opportunity to serve our customers, partners and shareholders as the world’s digital infrastructure company.”

Some highlights:

Interconnection revenues grew 14% year-over-year from customer adoption of Equinix Fabric.

In 2020, Equinix completed 20 new expansions, the most active build year ever.

New 2021 expansions include Geneva, Genoa, Madrid, Manchester, Muscat, New York and Osaka metros, with 44 large projects underway across 30 markets and 20 countries.

Equinix has 44 major builds underway in 30 markets across 20 countries including 8 xScale builds in all three regions of the world

Cloud & IT Services customers account for 29% of recurring revenues, while Network customers account for 24%, and Enterprise customers account for 18%.

By geography, Americas represents 45% of revenue, EMEA is 33%, and AsiaPac is 22%.

Global footprint now includes: 227 data centers in 63 metros

Network density: 1,800+ networks; including 100% of Tier 1 Network Routes



