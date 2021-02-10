Digital Realty expands its Santa Clara data center campus

Digital Realty announced a significant expansion of its Santa Clara connected campus in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The 430,000 square foot, four-story project will support the digital business strategies of enterprises and service providers within a highly connected and growing Bay Area community of over 360 enterprises, network, content and cloud providers, including direct access to AWS and IBM Clouds.

A planned new dark fiber ring will directly extend metro connectivity to key centers of data exchange on Digital Realty's Santa Clara, Oakland and San Francisco connected campuses, including the highly connected carrier-neutral hub at 200 Paul Avenue in San Francisco.

The project, which is being developed in partnership with Pelio & Associates, will be built with the use of sustainable materials, including recycled concrete and steel. The data center is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification.

"We are committed to providing our Bay Area customers and partners a future growth path that will overcome data gravity barriers and support their digital ambitions," said Tony Bishop, Digital Realty Senior Vice President, Platform, Growth & Marketing. "Today's announcement marks another milestone on the roadmap for extending the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL® and will spur continued opportunities for innovation at the heart of the vibrant tech community in Silicon Valley."

