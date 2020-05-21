Deutsche Telekom will deploy Nokia’s optical transport

Deutsche Telekom selected Nokia as a long-term strategic partner to transform the operator’s optical network. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Deutsche Telekom will deploy the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio, which includes the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) powered by the PSE-V family of coherent DSPs (digital signal processors).
Dr. Erik Weiß, VP Optical Transport Core, Deutsche Telekom Technik, said: “We are transforming our optical network to give our customers a highly differentiated service quality of experience, and to be more responsive to their new services needs while also reducing our network TCO. The Nokia optical transport solution enables us to realize these goals by creating a more scalable and automated services-centric platform that will support us well into the future.”
Rafael De Fermin Del Castillo, SVP Europe & MEA, IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to support Deutsche Telekom and will be providing a customer-focused solution that will transform its optical transport network into a services-centric platform for the Industry 4.0 era. This project leverages our Nokia Bell Labs optical network innovation, experience and expertise, including our Germany based innovation centers which have made significant contributions to our optical networking innovation.”
Nokia debuts WaveFabric Elements: photonic chips, devices, subsystems
The company said its WaveFabric Elements address the demanding power, performance, and cost-per-bit requirements of 400G networking across data center, metro, core and subsea applications.
Nokia’s WaveFabric Elements portfolio combines digital signal processing (DSP) and optics technologies focused on emerging end-to-end 400G applications. The new, fifth generation coherent DSP family consists of multiple designs optimized for different optical networking applications, form factors, and platforms. These include:
- PSE-Vs (super coherent), which can run up to 90 Gbaud and employ the second generation of Nokia Bell Labs-pioneered probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS). PSE-Vs are capable of transporting up to 800G, while providing 60% greater reach, 40% lower power per bit, and 15% greater spectral efficiency than previous DSP generations.
- PSE-Vc (compact), which enables programmable capacity from 100G to 400G with metro to long haul capability. Its extremely low power enables integration into a variety of pluggable transceiver modules.
The new DSPs are complemented by the CSTAR portfolio of coherent optical modules from its recent acquisition of Elenion Technologies. CSTAR leverages state-of-the-art silicon photonics and packaging technology, and addresses applications, including intra-data center, metro DCI and long-reach optical transport. In addition to pairing them with the new PSE-V DSPs within Nokia platforms, the company will sell them independently to industry partners for integration into pluggable transceiver modules available to the broader market.
The CSTAR family of optical engines is currently shipping to customers. PSE-V-based platforms and pluggables will be available beginning in Q4 2020.
Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networks at Nokia, said: "Networks are truly at an inflection point, and 400G will be a catalyst for a significant transformation. With our WaveFabric Elements portfolio, Nokia is committed to supplying the 400G optical ecosystem with components, subsystems and design services, as well as continuing to build the highest performing optical transport solutions for the 400G era and beyond."
