Deutsche Telekom will deploy Nokia’s optical transport





Deutsche Telekom selected Nokia as a long-term strategic partner to transform the operator’s optical network. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Deutsche Telekom will deploy the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio, which includes the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) powered by the PSE-V family of coherent DSPs (digital signal processors).

Dr. Erik Weiß, VP Optical Transport Core, Deutsche Telekom Technik, said: “We are transforming our optical network to give our customers a highly differentiated service quality of experience, and to be more responsive to their new services needs while also reducing our network TCO. The Nokia optical transport solution enables us to realize these goals by creating a more scalable and automated services-centric platform that will support us well into the future.”

Rafael De Fermin Del Castillo, SVP Europe & MEA, IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to support Deutsche Telekom and will be providing a customer-focused solution that will transform its optical transport network into a services-centric platform for the Industry 4.0 era. This project leverages our Nokia Bell Labs optical network innovation, experience and expertise, including our Germany based innovation centers which have made significant contributions to our optical networking innovation.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/02/08/nokia-to-help-deutsche-telekoms-optical-transport-network-modernization/



