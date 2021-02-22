Dell’Oro: Ericsson and Nokia gain in RAN market

Preliminary estimates suggest that the 2G-5G radio access network (RAN) market ended the year on a high note, with the full year 2020 revenues marking a new record since we started tracking the program in the year 2000, according to a newly published report from Dell'Oro Group.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 RAN report:

Initial estimates suggest that vendor rankings remained stable between 2019 and 2020, while revenue shares were impacted to some degree by the state of the 5G rollouts in China and North America.

Ericsson and Nokia maintained their No. 1 and No. 2 RAN revenues rankings excluding China. Both suppliers improved their RAN revenue shares outside of China, accounting for 35 percent to 40 percent and 25 percent to 30 percent of the overall RAN market, respectively.

Huawei maintained its No. 1 ranking for the global RAN market, reflecting share gains in China.

“While we correctly identified the overall trajectory of the market going into the year and maintained the positive outlook even as the pandemic intensified and economists adjusted their GDP projections sharply downward,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell’Oro Group. “We also need to recognize that we completely underestimated the magnitude and the breadth of the ascent in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020, reflecting stronger than expected results in multiple regions,” continued Pongratz.



