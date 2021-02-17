CyrusOne posts revenue of $268 million, gains from hyperscalers

CyrusOne reported Q4 2020 revenue of $268.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $253.9 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 10% increase in occupied CSF and additional interconnection services, partially offset by the Company’s receipt of $4.7 million in lease termination fees in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“The fourth quarter bookings included a significant contribution from our hyperscale customers and more than $30 million in annualized revenue signed across our U.S. markets, closing out a record leasing year for the company with nearly $160 million in annualized revenue signed,” said Bruce W. Duncan, president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “The $101 million revenue backlog positions us well for continued growth, and we have a strong balance sheet with more than $1.7 billion in available liquidity, including nearly $500 million in available forward equity, to support this growth. We are also excited to expand into France with a fully pre-leased data center, extending our footprint into another key European market and further enhancing our offering for our customers.”





Highlights

Leased 31 megawatts (“MW”) and 162,000 colocation square feet (“CSF”) in the fourth quarter, totaling $49.3 million in annualized GAAP revenue

– For full year 2020, signed leases totaling 101 MW and 616,000 CSF, representing $156.8 million in annualized GAAP revenue(1), the highest annual leasing total in the Company’s history

Backlog of approximately $101 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the fourth quarter representing approximately $830 million in total contract value

Expansion into Paris, France, one of the leading data center markets in Europe, with a 25-year lease on a 13-acre site and development of the first phase of a fully pre-leased



