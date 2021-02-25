Credo intros PAM4 Optical DSP

Credo introduced its Seagull 200 Optical DSP for supporting high-performance QSFP56 optical modules to enable 200GbE SR4, DR4, FR4, and LR4 applications in hyperscale data centers, cloud networks, and 5G wireless mid-haul and back-haul networks.

Seagull 200 accepts four lanes of 53.125Gbps (26.5625Gbaud) PAM4 on the client (host) interface and sends the traffic to four lanes of 53.125Gbps PAM4 signal on the optical (line) interface. The device is designed in Credo’s unique architecture and optimized for die size and mainstream silicon process technology, enabling low cost-of-ownership and accelerating 200GbE market adoption.

Seagull 200 (CFD50502) integrates high-performance digital signal processing (DSP) engine and equalization techniques to compensate for optical impairments while achieving good BER performance and maintaininglow power dissipation. The architecture has minimal and deterministic latency that is needed in the mobile infrastructure.

Seagull 200 comes with advanced diagnostics and loopback features to reduce time-to-market and aid with rapid system debug. The device footprint is compatible with Credo’s low power Dove 200 Optical DSP, which allows customers to design a common PCB for either component and choose the DSP that best meets the application need.

“Seagull 200 is the ideal high-performance and low power DSP for data centers and for 5G wireless mid-haul and back-haul deploying PAM4 networks,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. “The low power and fixed latency enable 200G upgrades on the next generation wireless networks,” Feller added.

https://www.credosemi.com



