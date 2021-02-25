Credo intros PAM4 Optical DSP

Credo introduced its Seagull 200 Optical DSP for supporting high-performance QSFP56 optical modules to enable 200GbE SR4, DR4, FR4, and LR4 applications in hyperscale data centers, cloud networks, and 5G wireless mid-haul and back-haul networks.
Seagull 200 accepts four lanes of 53.125Gbps (26.5625Gbaud) PAM4 on the client (host) interface and sends the traffic to four lanes of 53.125Gbps PAM4 signal on the optical (line) interface. The device is designed in Credo’s unique architecture and optimized for die size and mainstream silicon process technology, enabling low cost-of-ownership and accelerating 200GbE market adoption.
Seagull 200 comes with advanced diagnostics and loopback features to reduce time-to-market and aid with rapid system debug. The device footprint is compatible with Credo’s low power Dove 200 Optical DSP, which allows customers to design a common PCB for either component and choose the DSP that best meets the application need.
“Seagull 200 is the ideal high-performance and low power DSP for data centers and for 5G wireless mid-haul and back-haul deploying PAM4 networks,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. “The low power and fixed latency enable 200G upgrades on the next generation wireless networks,” Feller added.
Credo intros DSP for 5G front- and mid-haul
Credo introduced a DSP for optical modules used in 5G front- and mid-haul wireless networks.
The Credo Seagull 50, CFD10101, is a versatile full-duplex product that can be used in next-generation QSFP28, DSFP, and SFP56 pluggable optical transceivers. It supports 50Gbps SR/DR/FR/LR and ER applications based on PAM4 modulation.
Seagull 50 operates over the full industrial temperature range of -40oC to +85oC module case and is ideal for use in datacenters and 5G wireless/eCPRI front-, mid- and backhaul applications.
The DSP can be used as a gearbox or retimer. In gearbox mode, the IC is configured as two lanes of 24.33-25.78Gbps NRZ on the host side to one lane of 50.135-53.125Gbps PAM4 on the line side. In retimer mode, the DSP is configured as one lane of 50.135-53.125Gbps PAM4 to one lane of 50.135-53.125Gbps PAM4.
https://www.credosemi.com/releases/2020/9/7/credo-introduces-seagull-50-pam4-dsp-to-drive-front-and-mid-haul-5g-wireless-networks