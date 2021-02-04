CoreSite posts Q4 revenue of $155 million, up 6% yoy

CoreSite Realty reported Q4 2020 revenue of $154.9 million, an increase of 6.1% year over year. Net income of $0.46 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.05 year over year.





CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of almost $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included $4.4 million of annualized GAAP rent from retail colocation leases, $3.7 million of annualized GAAP rent from small scale leases, and $1.5 million from large scale leases.





“We executed well on each of our 2020 priorities amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The pandemic created a challenging environment that forced the team to rethink prior practices, and I’m proud of our ability to adapt quickly while continuing to execute on each priority.”

Some key data center trends for CoreSite in Q4





Commenced 147 new and expansion leases for 109,154 NRSF, representing $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $187 per square foot

Signed 151 new and expansion leases for 53,953 NRSF and $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $180 per square foot

Renewed 260 leases for 121,420 NRSF and $15.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $130 per square foot

Renewed leases reflected an increase of 1.0% in cash rent and 4.4% in GAAP rent, and churn was 5.4%



