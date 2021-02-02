Comcast Business leverages Cisco Meraki for teleworker VPNs

Comcast Business is using Cisco Meraki to expand its Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution for enterprises.

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki is an enterprise-class, cloud-native platform, which can be paired with Comcast’s Managed VPN Aggregation service to provide an enterprise-grade VPN gateway at business locations or hosted in Comcast's Secure Gateway Service centers. These are paired with remote, all-in-one devices, that provide cloud security and wireless and wired connectivity options at home locations – all centrally managed on the Cisco Meraki cloud platform. With these components in place, enterprises can securely connect home-based devices, including laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, printers and more to the corporate network.





The centrally managed remote access VPN solution enables enterprises to provide remote employees the same corporate network experience and service they have in the office.

“The global pandemic has fast-tracked secure, remote workforce connectivity to the top of the priority list for today’s enterprise IT decision makers,” said Amit Verma, Vice President Solution Engineering and Technology, Comcast Business. ”When combined with our Teleworker Broadband solution, the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution with Cisco Meraki allows enterprises to gain peace of mind while providing their employees with a secure, independent Internet connection that does not interfere or compete with their at-home Internet – freeing up home bandwidth for remote learning, entertainment and more.”



