Cloudflare posts Q4 sales of $126M, up 50% year-over-year

Cloudflare reported Q4 2020 revenue of $125.9 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year. GAAP gross profit was $96.9 million, or 76.9% gross margin, compared to $65.7 million, or 78.3%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $98.3 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $66.0 million, or 78.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, compared to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We had a remarkable end to a year we’ll never forget, delivering a record fourth quarter and full year 2020. Our paid customer count grew to more than 111,000, with our largest customers continuing to be our strongest growth area,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We helped our customers shift away from the weight of the appliances that held them down when they needed flexibility to succeed, and delivered more than 550 products and capabilities during 2020 that also supported needs bigger than all of us—whether it was helping to secure the US election from cyberattacks or ensuring COVID-19 vaccine registration sites withstand demand with Project Fair Shot. Innovation is the energy that fuels Cloudflare, differentiates us in the market, and enables us to help build a better Internet.”

Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request, yielding improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks.

